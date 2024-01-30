Diyala Council to hold its first Session on February 14: source

2024-01-30 14:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The newly elected provincial council of Diyala is scheduled to hold its first meeting on February 14, 2024, a source in the province said on Tuesday.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the meeting will be held at the Diyala Provincial Guesthouse in Baquba, the provincial capital. The session will be chaired by the council's oldest member, Turki Jidan al-Otaibi.

The source said that the council has already reached a preliminary agreement to give the position of governor to the Shiite-led Badr bloc, which won the most seats in the election. "However, the identity of the specific candidate for governor has not yet been finalized."

The source also said that the council has agreed to give the position of council chairman to a Sunni member.

"The formation of the Diyala provincial government is still subject to approval by the political parties in Baghdad." The source said, "that he expects the parties to reach a final agreement on the government's composition in the coming week."