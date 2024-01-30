Iraqi reporters banned for confronting Iraq coach at Asian Cup

2024-01-30 14:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Doha – The Asian Football Confederation on Tuesday banned the “aggressive” journalists who confronted coach Jesus Casas following Iraq’s defeat in the last 16 of the Asian Cup. Casas’s Iraq conceded two goals deep in stoppage time in a surprise 3-2 defeat to lower-ranked Jordan in Qatar on Monday. In the post-match press conference some […]

