Security forces down an unidentified UAV in Kirkuk: source

2024-01-30 15:30:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq's security forces have shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the northern governorate of Kirkuk, a source revealed on Tuesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a security forces spotted and attacked an unidentified UAV in the district of Alton Kupri, northwestern Kirkuk.

"The drone crashed and turned to ashes," the source added. "the owners of the drone are yet to be identified."