Baghdad is trying to discourage Washington from launching attacks in Iraq

2024-01-30 16:00:10 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Officials in the Iraqi government had made contacts to discourage the United States from carrying out retaliatory attacks in Iraq after a drone attack targeted US forces in Jordan. A source told Shafaq News that the attempt aims to prevent any escalation and security tension in Iraq and the region. US President […]

