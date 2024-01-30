2024-01-30 16:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A security source informed Shafaq News Agency today that a prominent leader in the dissolved Ba'ath Party and a member of the Iraqi leadership in Qatar passed away at the age of 83 in one of the prisons in the capital, Baghdad.

The source stated that Aziz Saleh Al-Khafaji (known as Aziz Saleh Nouman) was transferred three years ago from the central prison in Nasiriyah (Al-Hout) to Abu Ghraib prison in Baghdad, and he passed away today due to a serious illness.

Aziz Saleh Nouman was appointed by Saddam Hussein as the governor of Kuwait during the Second Gulf War in 1991, succeeding Ali Hassan al-Majid. He also served as the governor of Karbala and Najaf.

Nouman was detained on May 22, 2003, and he held the number eight on the Central Command list of the most wanted former regime officials by the US forces, totaling 55 individuals.