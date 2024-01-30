Firms ask US to help Restart Kurdistan's Oil Exports

2024-01-30 18:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR) has appealed to the United States Congress for immediate action to help resolve halted crude oil exports from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI). The export halt, affecting over 400,000 barrels of oil per day, has lasted more than 10 months and is […]

