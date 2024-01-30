Iraq Finalises December Oil Sales

2024-01-30 18:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil export figures for December: Total exports of crude oil: 108,056,590 barrels. Revenues from crude oil exports: $8.311 billion. Oil fields in central and southern Iraq accounted for 107,592,532 barrels of crude oil exports. Exports from Kirkuk through the port of Ceyhan have been suspended. […]

