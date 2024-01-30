Over 700,000 fans petition to suspend ref Alireza Faghani for harsh calls in Iraq-Jordan match

2024-01-30 20:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Supporters of the Iraqi football team were disappointed by the result of the recent match against Jordan in the AFC Asian Cup held in Qatar. Referee Alireza Faghani red-carded the Iraqi team’s striker, Aymen Hussein, while he was celebrating a goal. In addition to being skeptical, the referee made an inconsistent choice […]

