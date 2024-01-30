Kataib Hezbollah Iraq Suspends Operations Against U.S. Forces

2024-01-30 20:30:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kataib Hezbollah (Hezbollah Brigades) declared a halt to its operations against the U.S. forces to "avoid causing embarrassment to the Iraqi government."

In a statement, Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, the Brigades' Secretary-General, said, "The Hezbollah Brigades decided to support our oppressed people in Gaza with their own will, without any interference from others. Our brothers in the axis (a term used to describe Iran's military allies,) especially in the Islamic Republic (of Iran), are unaware of our jihadist work and often object to the pressure and escalation against the American occupation forces in Iraq and Syria."

Al-Hamidawi announced the suspension of military and security operations "against the occupation forces to prevent embarrassment to the Iraqi government."

The group pledged to continue supporting the people of Gaza through other means and recommended "passive defense" if the group's fighters "faced any hostile American action."