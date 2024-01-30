Iraq News Now

Iraq aims to sustain oil production, flared gas utilization

2024-01-30 22:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, confirmed on Tuesday that the ministry aims to sustain the production and export of crude oil, utilize flared gas, and maximize the strategic reserve of petroleum products. Abdul-Ghani’s remarks took place during a visit he paid to the ministry’s technical department, where he emphasized that […]

