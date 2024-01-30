2024-01-30 23:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Senior representatives of the US government and the Kurdistan region of Iraq led on Monday the first-ever Peshmerga Executive Steering Committee. The committee met to evaluate the advancement of the Peshmerga reform goals specified in the September 2022 revised Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs in the Kurdistan […]

The post US Defense Department, Iraqi Kurdistan review Peshmerga reform goals appeared first on Iraqi News.