Minister of Trade Meets with Toyota Iraq

2024-01-31 00:30:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Minister of Trade, Mr. Atheer Al-Ghareeb, recently met with a delegation from Toyota Iraq to discuss suitable ways and mechanisms to strengthen cooperation with Toyota. During the meeting, the Minister emphasized the ministry's eagerness to collaborate with automotive companies, including Toyota. This collaboration extends to successful partnership contracts and investments with […]

