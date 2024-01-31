PM Meets Iraqi Businesswomen

2024-01-31 00:30:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani met with a group of Iraqi businesswomen at the weekend, affirming the government's determination to support women in business. Al-Sudani said that reforms in the financial and banking sectors have prioritised supporting the business sector for women and providing employment opportunities for Iraqi women in the private sector. […]

