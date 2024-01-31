Who are Iraq’s Hashed Al-Shaabi armed groups battling the US?
2024-01-31 06:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News
Baghdad – After a drone attack killed three American soldiers in Jordan on Sunday near the Syrian and Iraq borders, Washington immediately accused “radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq”. In Iraq, these factions are also affiliated with Hashed Al-Shaabi, mainly pro-Iran former paramilitaries now integrated into Iraq’s armed forces. They have major […]
