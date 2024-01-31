Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Kataeb Hezbollah claims to suspend attacking US force in Iraq

Kataeb Hezbollah claims to suspend attacking US force in Iraq

Kataeb Hezbollah claims to suspend attacking US force in Iraq
Kataeb Hezbollah claims to suspend attacking US force in Iraq
2024-01-31 06:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – A pro-Iran group in Iraq said Tuesday that it would halt its attacks on US troops, after Washington pledged a “very consequential” response to a drone attack that killed three of its soldiers. “We announce the suspension of military and security operations against the occupation forces — in order to prevent embarrassment to […]

The post Kataeb Hezbollah claims to suspend attacking US force in Iraq appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links