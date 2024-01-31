2024-01-31 06:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – A pro-Iran group in Iraq said Tuesday that it would halt its attacks on US troops, after Washington pledged a “very consequential” response to a drone attack that killed three of its soldiers. “We announce the suspension of military and security operations against the occupation forces — in order to prevent embarrassment to […]

The post Kataeb Hezbollah claims to suspend attacking US force in Iraq appeared first on Iraqi News.