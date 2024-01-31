Iraqi Ministry of Interior allows household arms acquisition

2024-01-31 09:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced its decision to permit every household to obtain a firearm, provided that its possessors register it according to the electronic system announced.

The ministry stated that the deadline for registration is by the end of December 2024, after which unregistered firearms owners will be subject to legal penalties.

Colonel Muqdad Miri, the ministry's spokesperson, stated that every citizen or family residing in an independent household is eligible to acquire a light firearm, either a pistol or a rifle.