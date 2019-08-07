Turkish court prohibits 136 websites and social media accounts: monitor

2019/08/07 | 12:45
ISTANBUL,— A Turkish court has banned 136 websites and social media accounts mainly belonging to organizations and people critical of President Tayyip Erdogan’s government, a monitoring group said on Tuesday, fuelling criticism of state censorship.
Bianet, a foreign-supported group focused on rights, said its site was among those affected by the July 16 ruling which it said it became aware of by “coincidence.” Others included critical news websites and pro-Kurdish social media accounts.
It was unclear when the ban, which cited national security concerns, was meant to take effect.
Turkish-based internet users could access some of the sites on the list, but at least five appeared blocked.
Critics say Erdogan has undermined democracy and human rights in Turkey, but the government denies that, saying it has acted justifiably against threats from militants at home and abroad, including a 2016 coup attempt.
In April 2015 Turkey blocked access to Twitter, Facebook and YouTube over the publication of images of a Turkish prosecutor killed by leftist militants during a hostage standoff.
In April 2017 a Turkish court blocked access to Wikipedia, the free online encyclopedia, enforcing an earlier restriction by Turkey’s telecommunications watchdog. In May 2017 A Turkish court rejected an appeal by the Wikimedia Foundation against the nearly week-long blocking of access in Turkey to the online encyclopedia Wikipedia, state media said.
The government blocked Twitter and YouTube in March 2014 after they were used to spread a torrent of audio recordings implicating Erdogan — then premier — and his inner circle in an alleged corruption scandal.
Turkey filed over five times more content removal requests to Twitter than any other country in the second half of 2014, data published by the micro-blogging site showed in February 2015.
In December 2018, Google has deleted a map of Greater Kurdistan from its My Maps platform after the Turkish government had requested Google remove the map, objecting to the depiction that outlined the lands inhabited by Kurds that encompass territories within Turkey.
