Source: Iran's IRGC commander visits Baghdad to avoid regional escalation

2024-01-31 12:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ An informed source revealed to Shafaq News Agency that Ismail Qaani, the commander of Iran's Quds Force in the Revolutionary Guard, recently visited Baghdad, engaging in extensive meetings with faction leaders operating under the banner of the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI)."

IRI term commonly refers to Tehran's military allies in Iraq, including powerful groups such as Kataeb Hezbollah and Harakat Al-Nujabaa.

The source said that during an unannounced visit to Baghdad two days ago, “Qaani met with some faction leaders to alleviate the security situation and discourage any further military escalation against the Americans."

The visit coincided with heightened regional tensions, notably after the Jordan attack targeting U.S. forces and killing three American soldiers.

Yesterday, Kataeb Hezbollah, a significant player in the broader "Axis of Resistance," announced a temporary suspension of its operations against U.S. forces in Iraq, aiming to avoid causing "embarrassment" to the Iraqi government. The group pledged ongoing support for the "people of Gaza through alternative means."

Iran repeatedly denied involvement in the attacks against the US-led coalition in Syria and Iraq, stressing that the Axis of Resistance "takes its own decision."

The "Axis of Resistance" is a term encompassing Iran-aligned groups across the Middle East, including Lebanon's Hezbollah, Yemen's Houthis, and Palestinian factions. These groups share a common political and military alignment with Iran and often emphasize their hostility toward the United States and Israel.

In its statement, Kataeb Hezbollah said, "Our brothers in the Axis, especially in the Islamic Republic (of Iran), are unaware of our jihadist work and often object to the pressure and escalation against the American occupation forces in Iraq and Syria."

After Jordan's attack, U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters he had decided on Washington's response to the drone strike that killed three troops and injured dozens in Jordan.