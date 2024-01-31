Saladin's newly-elected council to convene on February 4th: official

2024-01-31 12:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Saladin's newly elected provincial council is scheduled to convene its first meeting on February 4, 2024, a press release by Acting Governor, Ismail Haloob, said on Wednesday.

According to the press release, the meeting will be held at the local government's building in Tikrit, Saladin's capital city, under the auspices of the council's oldest member, Ashwagh Salem Hassan Hussein.

The council members, according to the press release, will be called in to elect the chairperson and discuss the agenda and priorities of the assembly in the upcoming tenure.

After almost a decade, Iraq conducted provincial elections on 18 December 2023, covering 15 provinces, excluding those within the autonomous Kurdistan region. Saladin, which registered a voter turnout of 59%, saw the National Masses Party and the National Framework Coalition win four and three seats respectively. Each of al-Azm, Takadom, al-Siyada, and al-Hasm pocketed two seats, according to the country's election commission.