Home › Iraq News › Islamic State has as much as $300 million to fight, says UN chief

Islamic State has as much as $300 million to fight, says UN chief

2019/08/07 | 13:55



UNITED NATIONS,— Secretary-General António Guterres says in a report that the Islamic State extremist group IS/ISIS has been left with as much as $300 million following the loss of its so-called “caliphate” in Iraq and Syria, “with none of the financial demands of controlling territory and population.”



The report to the Security Council on the threat posed by IS circulated Monday says the lull in attacks directed by the militant group “may be temporary.”



It said the group is believed to be capable of directing funds to support “terrorist acts” within Iraq and Syria and abroad by mainly using services such as informal money transfer businesses.























The Islamic State is also encouraging increased financial self-sufficiency throughout its network of supporters and affiliates elsewhere in the Mideast, Africa and Asia, the report said.



This break in activity, however, “may be temporary” according to Guterres, and there has been a recent surge in speculation and warnings that the group is being revived in the Levant and may launch a new campaign of terror. In July, for example, Iraqi intelligence revealed that Daesh’s leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi is allegedly “currently based in Syria with his Arab and foreign followers” and enjoys strong support within the group.



Last week, UN experts wrote in another report that Daesh leaders are seeking to create conditions and consolidate power for an “eventual resurgence in its Iraqi and Syrian heartlands.” The relative stability that former Daesh-held territories are experiencing following the group’s defeat “may not last long, possibly not even until the end of 2019”, they claimed.



The Salafi jihadist militant group ISIS has been designated a terrorist organisation by the United Nations and many individual countries. ISIS is widely known for its videos of beheadings and other types of executions of both soldiers and civilians, including journalists and aid workers, and its destruction of cultural heritage sites. The United Nations holds ISIS responsible for human rights abuses and war crimes. IS also committed ethnic cleansing on an historic and unprecedented scale in northern Iraq.



Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | AP | Wikipedia



Comments Comments



























(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, January 2019. Photo: UNUNITED NATIONS,— Secretary-General António Guterres says in a report that the Islamic State extremist group IS/ISIS has been left with as much as $300 million following the loss of its so-called “caliphate” in Iraq and Syria, “with none of the financial demands of controlling territory and population.”The report to the Security Council on the threat posed by IS circulated Monday says the lull in attacks directed by the militant group “may be temporary.”It said the group is believed to be capable of directing funds to support “terrorist acts” within Iraq and Syria and abroad by mainly using services such as informal money transfer businesses.The Islamic State is also encouraging increased financial self-sufficiency throughout its network of supporters and affiliates elsewhere in the Mideast, Africa and Asia, the report said.This break in activity, however, “may be temporary” according to Guterres, and there has been a recent surge in speculation and warnings that the group is being revived in the Levant and may launch a new campaign of terror. In July, for example, Iraqi intelligence revealed that Daesh’s leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi is allegedly “currently based in Syria with his Arab and foreign followers” and enjoys strong support within the group.Last week, UN experts wrote in another report that Daesh leaders are seeking to create conditions and consolidate power for an “eventual resurgence in its Iraqi and Syrian heartlands.” The relative stability that former Daesh-held territories are experiencing following the group’s defeat “may not last long, possibly not even until the end of 2019”, they claimed.The Salafi jihadist militant group ISIS has been designated a terrorist organisation by the United Nations and many individual countries. ISIS is widely known for its videos of beheadings and other types of executions of both soldiers and civilians, including journalists and aid workers, and its destruction of cultural heritage sites. The United Nations holds ISIS responsible for human rights abuses and war crimes. IS also committed ethnic cleansing on an historic and unprecedented scale in northern Iraq.Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | AP | WikipediaComments Comments