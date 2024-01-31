2024-01-31 15:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The US Department of Defense refrained on Tuesday from providing a direct comment on a statement issued by the Iranian-backed Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah, in which it announced the cessation of all its military operations against US forces in the region. “I don’t have a specific comment to provide; other than that, actions […]

The post The Pentagon threatens Kataib Hezbollah appeared first on Iraqi News.