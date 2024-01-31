Allegations of massive corruption in Baghdad Mayoralty emerge

2024-01-31 16:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliamentary Integrity Committee has exposed extensive violations and corruption suspicions totaling tens of billions of dinars within the Mayoralty of Baghdad.

MP Ahmed Taha Al-Rubaie unveiled documents suggesting that the "misappropriation of public funds has soared to approximately 83 billion Iraqi dinars (about $635 million.)"

The Baghdad Mayoralty operates under the Law No. 16 of 1995 (amended). According to Article (1) of this law, its mission is "providing municipal services within the city limits of Baghdad, ensuring its systematic development befitting its status as the capital of Iraq."

These include ensuring a reliable drinking water supply, delivering electronic services, maintaining the city's cleanliness, constructing and maintaining roads, overseeing capital projects, building bridges, implementing tree-planting initiatives, and establishing parks and gardens.

It is noteworthy that financial corruption remains a significant challenge in Iraq, with Transparency International ranking the country 154 out of 180 in the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).

The country also ranked fourth as the most corrupt in the Arab World after Syria, Yemen, Sudan, and Libya.

Various forms of corruption, including bribery, embezzlement, nepotism, and influence peddling, have a detrimental impact on the Iraqi economy, leading to a lack of basic services, increased poverty, and political instability.

After assuming his position, PM Al-Sudani pledged to "combat corruption" in the government institutions; so far, many officials have been referred to the judiciary but still, many others are protected by political and sectarian parties.