A Guiding Light Extinguished: remembering Idris Barzani on the anniversary of his passing

Shafaq News/ Thirty-seven years have passed since the Kurdish struggle suffered a profound loss – the sudden passing of Idris Barzani on January 31st, 1987. While time marches on, the void left by this exceptional leader, diplomat, and son of Kurdish legend Mustafa Barzani, remains deeply felt.

Today, we remember not just the date of his passing, but the indelible mark he left on the Kurdish story.

Idris Barzani was born not into privilege, but into the crucible of the Kurdish fight for self-determination. From a young age, he walked alongside his father, bearing witness to the sacrifices and triumphs that defined the Kurdish narrative. This baptism by fire forged in him a deep understanding of the Kurdish cause, an unrelenting commitment to their aspirations, and a remarkable skill in navigating the rugged landscape of west Asia's politics.

The late Barzani was known for being a stalwart figure in the 1961 Kurdish uprising and his strategic acumen the other battles he took part in. He also played a pivotal role in the 1970 peace talks with Baghdad, seeking avenues for Kurdish autonomy through diplomacy and dialogue. He tirelessly tried to extend outreaches towards both the United States and Iran in a bid to secure assistance for the Kurdish struggle.

But Barzani was more than just a shrewd politician. He was a man of the people, whose heart was attuned to the pulse of the Kurdish community. He traversed remote villages, sharing the sorrows and joys of ordinary Kurds, speaking their language, and understanding their concerns. This empathy fueled his belief in the power of unity and struggle for the consolidation of Kurdish political forces under a common banner.

Idris Barzani's legacy transcends the battlefield and the negotiating table. He was a visionary who recognized the importance of preserving Kurdish heritage and identity. His intellectual pursuits led him to champion education and cultural projects, ensuring that the Kurdish spirit would endure, even in the face of systemic eradication.

His sudden passing in 1987 sent shockwaves through the Kurdish community, leaving a void that seemed impossible to fill. Yet, the flame of his dedication continues to illuminate the path forward. His belief in the Kurdish cause, his commitment to unity, and his dedication to the well-being of his people will continue to serve as a guiding light for generations to come.

Idris Barzani's life serves as a testament to the indomitable spirit of the Kurdish people, a spirit that continues to strive for a brighter future. His legacy is a call to action, to honor his memory by carrying the torch of his perjuangan, his pursuit of justice and self-determination, until the Kurdish dream finds its rightful place in the annals of history.