China bans grazing animal imports from Iraq

2024-01-31 18:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Chinese General Administration of Customs said that China has prohibited the direct and indirect import of ruminants and associated goods from Iraq due to a bluetongue disease epidemic. The Chinese General Administration of Customs said last Friday that the action was taken in response to a report that was sent by […]

