2024-01-31 20:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A senior US Treasury official said that the United States expects the Iraqi government to assist in locating and obstructing the funding of armed organizations supported by Iran after a drone strike by Iraqi militants claimed the lives of three US soldiers in Jordan. Since the conflict between Israel and Hamas broke […]

The post US expects Iraq to help prevent finances of Iran-backed groups appeared first on Iraqi News.