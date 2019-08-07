عربي | كوردى


ISIS leader arrested in Kirkuk province

2019/08/07 | 15:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

INA - Baghdad



 



 Security forces on Wednesday arrested a terrorist who was serving as the so-called spoils official in the Riyadh district of Kirkuk province.



 



 The security information cell said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "the field follow-up and intensive efforts, managed detachments of the Federal Police Intelligence operatives within the Intelligence Agency in the Ministry of Interior arrested the terrorist,known as Abu Shaher, who was the so-called spoils official in the Riyadh .









