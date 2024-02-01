Iraqi government signs largest city contract with Egyptian billionaire Sawiris

2024-02-01 04:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Under the auspices of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani, the Minister of Construction, Housing, and Public Municipalities, Bangen Rekani, signed on Wednesday the Ali Al-Wardi city project contract, the largest residential project in Iraq, with the Egyptian businessman, Naguib Sawiris, Chairman and CEO of Orascom Investment Holding (OIH). Out of […]

