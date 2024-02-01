Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Iraqi government signs largest city contract with Egyptian billionaire Sawiris

Iraqi government signs largest city contract with Egyptian billionaire Sawiris

Iraqi government signs largest city contract with Egyptian billionaire Sawiris
Iraqi government signs largest city contract with Egyptian billionaire Sawiris
2024-02-01 04:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Under the auspices of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani, the Minister of Construction, Housing, and Public Municipalities, Bangen Rekani, signed on Wednesday the Ali Al-Wardi city project contract, the largest residential project in Iraq, with the Egyptian businessman, Naguib Sawiris, Chairman and CEO of Orascom Investment Holding (OIH). Out of […]

The post Iraqi government signs largest city contract with Egyptian billionaire Sawiris appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links