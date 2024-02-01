White House says Kataeb Hezbollah was behind attack in Jordan

2024-02-01 05:30:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Washington – The White House said Wednesday that the Islamic Resistance in Iraq militia grouping was behind the weekend drone attack that killed three American soldiers at a base in Jordan. The “attribution that our intelligence community is comfortable with is that this was done by the umbrella group” Islamic Resistance in Iraq — a […]

