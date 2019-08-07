عربي | كوردى


Black oil smuggler arrested in Babylon

2019/08/07 | 15:45
Baghdad-INA



 



 Babel police have arrested a man accused of smuggling black oil in the Qasim area south of Babylon, the police said Wednesday.



 A statement issued by the Babel Police Command received by the Iraqi News Agency , that a force of intelligence in the province in cooperation with the police station Vanguard, arrested a defendant driving a tanker loaded with black oil was seized while he was smuggling in one of the coffers within the district of Qasim district south of the province  .











