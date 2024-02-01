Basra Crudes soar amid global market surge

2024-02-01 07:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The prices of Basra Heavy and Intermediate Crude oil rose on Thursday, in line with the global oil market surge.

According to economic media sources, the price of Basra Heavy Crude increased by 12 cents to reach $78.08, while the price of Intermediate Crude rose by 12 cents to $81.08.