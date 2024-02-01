Basra Crudes soar amid global market surge
2024-02-01 07:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News / The prices of Basra Heavy and Intermediate Crude oil rose on Thursday, in line with the global oil market surge.
According to economic media sources, the price of Basra Heavy Crude increased by 12 cents to reach $78.08, while the price of Intermediate Crude rose by 12 cents to $81.08.
Global oil prices surged, supported by signals from the Federal Reserve regarding a potential interest rate cut, in addition to China’s unveiling of new support measures for the troubled real estate market.