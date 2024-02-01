Nechirvan Barzani reflects on February 1st attack: A pillar of unity and solidarity

2024-02-01 08:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Thursday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, recalled the anniversary of the first of February attack, framing this commemoration as "a pillar of unity and solidarity."

Barzani stated on X, "Today, we remember our comrades and colleagues, the immortal martyrs of the first of February."

"Let us make the memory of the martyrs, who were a group of prominent leaders and figures in the Democratic Party (KDP), the Patriotic Union (PUK), and other parties, as well as the people of Kurdistan, who were subjected to a terrorist crime, a pillar of unity, solidarity, and working together to serve the present and future of the people and the nation better."

He concluded, saying, "Peace be upon the memory and souls of the martyrs of February 1st and all the martyrs of Kurdistan, may their souls rest in peace, and salute to their families."

Kurdistan commemorates, every year on the first of February, the anniversary of the February 1st incident, which occurred on the first day of Eid al-Adha, when "terrorists" targeted the KDP and the PUK with two suicide bombings in Erbil.