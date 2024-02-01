USD prices decline in Baghdad and Erbil with market opening

2024-02-01 09:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The prices of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar declined on Thursday in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, with the opening of the stock exchange.

According to our correspondent, the dollar prices decreased with the opening of the main Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges in Baghdad, reaching 151,800 IQD per $100, compared to 152,850 IQD per $100 on Wednesday.

The selling prices in exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad decreased, with the selling price at 152,750 IQD, while the buying price reached 150,750 IQD per $100.