US can’t take on Hashd al-Shaabi: Badr Organization

2019/02/05 | 22:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region — The United States won’t show its “stupidity” by starting a war against the Hashd al-Shaabi, a Badr Organization leader said on Tuesday, because of past bad experiences.“Today, Hashd al-Shaabi is much stronger than it was in the past, and much more organized and equipped. It is also more professional with greater training. I believe the Americans won’t be stupid and won’t get involved in this,” Razaq Abdulaaima, a leader in the pro-Iran Shiite militia, told Rudaw.Elements of the militia targeted US forces following the liberation. During the ISIS conflict, Hashd al-Shaabi could be seen with US military equipment and weapons, despite the Americans refusing to provide direct air support to the Iran-backed forces.Abdulaaima accused the government of the former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi of lying to Iraqis when the Baghdad would claim only US trainers and advisors were on the ground in Iraq.Iraq welcomed the US assistance in the fight against ISIS as part of the coalition. “It wasn’t so that it [Iraq] becomes a military base without referring to the Iraqi parliament,” added Abdulaaima, saying that it was the Iraqi parliament that had the final say.“If the government deems it necessary for the presence of experts for air support and what not, then it is OK, but we reject that there be military bases,” he added, claiming that everyone, including Russia, would then demand entry as well, making Iraq a field for international rivalry.Qais al-Khazali commands the Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia — one that actively targeted Americans after the invasion.“Our stance will be that of the Iraqi parliament, which reflects the stance of the Iraqi people. I believe every Iraqi citizen refuses the presence of a fighting foreign military force in violation of their constitution,” Khazali told reporters on Tuesday.Iraq’s parliament and the military apparatus could take a stance against foreign forces who wish to “impose” themselves, he added“We have said that the United States of America doesn’t have the interests of the Iraqis at heart. This isn’t for the sake of the eyes of Iraqis,” asserted al-Khazali.He lashed out at “Americanized” individuals. He pointed to those who claim that the United States is in Iraq to ensure the interests of its people; however, Donald Trump himself has admitted that he isn’t in Iraq for the interests of Iraqis.An Iraqi legal expert, Tariq Harb, in a press conference on Tuesday, argued the US presence in Iraq isn’t related to the 2008 strategic security agreement between Iraq and US.“The current American military presence in Iraq is due to the latter joining the anti-terrorism global coalition alliance,” Harb said.“Kicking US forces out from Iraq requires Baghdad withdrawing from the global anti-terrorism coalition treaty,” he argued.Iraqi leaders, mainly Shiites, have voiced strong opposition to the comments of US president Donald Trump, who said on Sunday he wants US forces to remain in Iraq to “watch” Iran.The Hashd al-Shaabi was officially recognized by an official force in Iraq by parliament during the height of the ISIS conflict in 2016. They were formed following a fatwa by Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in the summer of 2014.The prime minister is officially their commander, although many groups function autonomous of the central government.
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region — The United States won’t show its “stupidity” by starting a war against the Hashd al-Shaabi, a Badr Organization leader said on Tuesday, because of past bad experiences.“Today, Hashd al-Shaabi is much stronger than it was in the past, and much more organized and equipped. It is also more professional with greater training. I believe the Americans won’t be stupid and won’t get involved in this,” Razaq Abdulaaima, a leader in the pro-Iran Shiite militia, told Rudaw.Elements of the militia targeted US forces following the liberation. During the ISIS conflict, Hashd al-Shaabi could be seen with US military equipment and weapons, despite the Americans refusing to provide direct air support to the Iran-backed forces.Abdulaaima accused the government of the former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi of lying to Iraqis when the Baghdad would claim only US trainers and advisors were on the ground in Iraq.Iraq welcomed the US assistance in the fight against ISIS as part of the coalition. “It wasn’t so that it [Iraq] becomes a military base without referring to the Iraqi parliament,” added Abdulaaima, saying that it was the Iraqi parliament that had the final say.“If the government deems it necessary for the presence of experts for air support and what not, then it is OK, but we reject that there be military bases,” he added, claiming that everyone, including Russia, would then demand entry as well, making Iraq a field for international rivalry.Qais al-Khazali commands the Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia — one that actively targeted Americans after the invasion.“Our stance will be that of the Iraqi parliament, which reflects the stance of the Iraqi people. I believe every Iraqi citizen refuses the presence of a fighting foreign military force in violation of their constitution,” Khazali told reporters on Tuesday.Iraq’s parliament and the military apparatus could take a stance against foreign forces who wish to “impose” themselves, he added“We have said that the United States of America doesn’t have the interests of the Iraqis at heart. This isn’t for the sake of the eyes of Iraqis,” asserted al-Khazali.He lashed out at “Americanized” individuals. He pointed to those who claim that the United States is in Iraq to ensure the interests of its people; however, Donald Trump himself has admitted that he isn’t in Iraq for the interests of Iraqis.An Iraqi legal expert, Tariq Harb, in a press conference on Tuesday, argued the US presence in Iraq isn’t related to the 2008 strategic security agreement between Iraq and US.“The current American military presence in Iraq is due to the latter joining the anti-terrorism global coalition alliance,” Harb said.“Kicking US forces out from Iraq requires Baghdad withdrawing from the global anti-terrorism coalition treaty,” he argued.Iraqi leaders, mainly Shiites, have voiced strong opposition to the comments of US president Donald Trump, who said on Sunday he wants US forces to remain in Iraq to “watch” Iran.The Hashd al-Shaabi was officially recognized by an official force in Iraq by parliament during the height of the ISIS conflict in 2016. They were formed following a fatwa by Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in the summer of 2014.The prime minister is officially their commander, although many groups function autonomous of the central government.