Hezbollah militia threatens US will be forced to leave Iraq

2019/08/07 | 16:10



The Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba militia said on Wednesday that the US must leave Iraq immediately and close its



embassy in Baghdad or else it will be forced to do so.Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba is backed and funded by Tehran and is used by it in its proxy war against the US in Iraq.







More details will be reported soon.















