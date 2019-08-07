Hezbollah militia threatens US will be forced to leave Iraq

2019/08/07 | 16:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba militia said on Wednesday that the US must leave Iraq immediately and close its
embassy in Baghdad or else it will be forced to do so.Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba is backed and funded by Tehran and is used by it in its proxy war against the US in Iraq.
More details will be reported soon.
