Gold prices fluctuate in Iraqi markets, remain steady in Erbil

2024-02-01 10:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Gold prices fell in the local markets of the capital Baghdad while remaining stable in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Thursday, February 1, 2023.

According to our correspondent, gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded this morning a selling price per mithqal (equals five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 434,000 IQD, with a buying price of 430,000 IQD.

Moreover, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 404,000 IQD, while the buying price stood at 400,000 IQD

Regarding gold prices in jewelry shops, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 435,000 and 445,000 IQD, while the selling price per mithqal of Iraqi gold fluctuated between 405,000 and 415,000 IQD.