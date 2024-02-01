Dhi Qar Provincial Council’s new members take legal oath
2024-02-01 11:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News / The newly appointed members of the Dhi Qar Provincial Council took their legal oath before the presidency of the Dhi Qar Federal Appeals Court on Thursday to commence their duties.
According to our correspondent, 17 members of the new Dhi Qar Provincial Council took their legal oath before the president of the Dhi Qar Federal Appeals Court, except for Governor Mohammed Hadi al-Ghazee, who was absent due to his travel outside the governorate.
The session, expected to be held this afternoon among the council members, was postponed until further notice due to a lack of political consensus in some other governorates. The Coordination Framework aims to pass agreements on power-sharing in the governorates collective