50 Houthi militants killed, injured in Al-Dhale
2019/08/07 | 16:10
Yemeni

troops killed 20 Houthi militants and injured 30 others during clashes in

Al-Dhale province in the south of the country, Saudi state news agency SPA

reported on Wednesday.The militia were trying to infiltrate a number of Yemen’s army

posts north of Al-Dhale, when the national army, supported by the Arab

coalition, stopped them.A number of prominent Houthi leaders and figures were killed in

the clashes.





