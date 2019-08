50 Houthi militants killed, injured in Al-Dhale

2019/08/07 | 16:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Yemenitroops killed 20 Houthi militants and injured 30 others during clashes inAl-Dhale province in the south of the country, Saudi state news agency SPAreported on Wednesday.The militia were trying to infiltrate a number of Yemen’s armyposts north of Al-Dhale, when the national army, supported by the Arabcoalition, stopped them.A number of prominent Houthi leaders and figures were killed inthe clashes.