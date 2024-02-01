Iraqi Airways suspends flights between Baghdad and Moscow until further notice

2024-02-01 11:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Airways on Thursday said that it has suspended its flights between Baghdad and Moscow until further notice.

The airline said in a statement that it has stopped flying to Moscow from February 3, 2024, and until further notice, due to operational issues with Russia.

Passengers who had booked flights to Moscow can get their money back from the airline's offices in Baghdad, according to the statement.

The flights between the two capitals had started in October 2017, after a 13-year break due to diplomatic and political problems. Iraq and Russia had signed an air transport deal in 2017, allowing Iraqi Airways to fly four times a week to Moscow.