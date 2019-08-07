France denies report that Macron invited Rouhani to G7 summit

2019/08/07 | 16:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
French President Emmanuel Macron has not invited Iranian
President Hassan Rouhani to the G7 summit to be held in Biarritz later this
month, a French diplomatic source said on Wednesday.The official was responding
to a report on the Al-Monitor website that Macron had invited Rouhani to the G7
meeting in Biarritz at the end of August to meet U.S. President Donald Trump.
Rouhani rejected the proposal, according to the report.Rouhani said last week that
Iran was ready for the worst in an uphill struggle to salvage its nuclear deal
struck with world powers such as France but which has been abandoned by the
United States.
