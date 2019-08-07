عربي | كوردى


France denies report that Macron invited Rouhani to G7 summit

2019/08/07 | 16:45
French President Emmanuel Macron has not invited Iranian

President Hassan Rouhani to the G7 summit to be held in Biarritz later this

month, a French diplomatic source said on Wednesday.The official was responding

to a report on the Al-Monitor website that Macron had invited Rouhani to the G7

meeting in Biarritz at the end of August to meet U.S. President Donald Trump.

Rouhani rejected the proposal, according to the report.Rouhani said last week that

Iran was ready for the worst in an uphill struggle to salvage its nuclear deal

struck with world powers such as France but which has been abandoned by the

United States.



