Flights between Baghdad and Moscow suspended

2024-02-01 13:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Airways announced on Thursday that flights between Baghdad and Moscow have been suspended until further notice. In a statement, Iraqi Airways said that it would like to notify travelers that, due to operational issues with the Russian side, it would no longer be operating scheduled flights between Baghdad and Moscow as […]

