2024-02-01 13:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, received a phone call on Wednesday from the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, where they discussed coordination on different issues. The two sides reviewed the future relationship between Iraq and the United Nations, the latest developments in the region, particularly the ongoing war […]

The post Al-Sudani, Guterres discuss regional developments appeared first on Iraqi News.