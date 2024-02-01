More than 64,000 Iraqis visited Turkey in 2023: ministry

2024-02-01 13:30:20 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced on Thursday that more than 64,000 Iraqi tourists visited Turkey in 2023, a decrease of 17% from 2022.

According to data released by the ministry and reviewed by Shafaq News Agency, Iraq was the leading Arab country in terms of the number of tourists to Turkey, followed by Saudi Arabia in second place with 36,715 tourists, a 2% drop from 2022, and Lebanon in third place with 20,579 tourists, an increase of 28% compared to 2022.

The table further shows that Jordan was in fourth place with 15,134 tourists (a decrease of 30% from 2022), followed by Kuwait in fifth place with 15,085 tourists (a decrease of 30% from 2022), the United Arab Emirates in sixth place with 13,769 tourists (a decrease of 29%), and Bahrain in seventh place with 2,510 tourists (a decrease of 8%). Qatar was in eighth place with 2,950 tourists (an increase of 5%), followed by Yemen in ninth place with 2,019 tourists (a decrease of 12% from 2022).

The ministry also noted that Arab tourists accounted for 1.32% of the total number of tourists who visited Turkey in 2023, a decrease of 12.62% from 2022.