Kurdistan Region to pay salaries starting Friday

2024-02-01 15:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Finance and Economy announced on Thursday that it had received 618 billion dinars (about $472 million) from the federal government to pay the salaries of its public sector employees and workers.

However, this amount represents only 65% of what the Region needs to cover its payroll. The ministry said it would add 325 billion dinars from its own revenues to make up the difference and start distributing the salaries from Friday, February 2.

This payment was scheduled for January 25.

Notably, salaries are among the main outstanding issues between the Iraqi and the Kurdish governments, along with the oil export and disputed areas.