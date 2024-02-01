President Nechirvan commemorates the 20th Anniversary of February 1st Bombings

2024-02-01 15:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The official spokesperson of Iraqi Kurdistan's president, Dilshad Shahab, laid a wreath at the memorial for the victims of the February 1 bombings in the city of Erbil, the capital of the KRG.

The ceremony was held under the auspices of President Nechirvan Barzani, according to a statement released by the region's presidency earlier today.

The statement added that the ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, a number of ministers and officials in the KRG, and the families of the martyrs.

Kurdistan commemorates the February 1 bombing every year. It took place on the first day of Eid al-Adha in 2004, when "terrorists" targeted the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) in Erbil with two suicide bombings.