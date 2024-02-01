Contracts Signed for New Residential City near Baghdad

2024-02-01 15:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Under the patronage of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, the signing ceremony for the new Ali Al-Wardi Residential City project took place on Wednesday. Iraq's Minister of Housing, along with the director of Egypt's ORA Developers, Mr. Naguib Sawiris, signed the contract. This project is the largest of five new residential city […]

