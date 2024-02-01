Khor Abdullah Dispute: Saudi Arabia sides with Kuwait

2024-02-01 15:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have renewed their call for Iraq to respect the agreement between the Iraq and Kuwait on the regulation of maritime navigation in the Khor Abdullah waterway. In September, the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court declared the agreement to be unconstitutional. A joint statement issued on Wednesday at the conclusion […]

