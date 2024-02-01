Japan, UN-Habitat to develop residential area in Mosul

2024-02-01 15:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – To support returnees from Mosul, one of the most conflict-affected places, the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) will resume work with the Japanese government to create peacebuilding initiatives and long-term solutions in northern Iraq. The new project will be developed in Mosul, more precisely in the residential area that the city’s […]

