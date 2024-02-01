Iraqi dinar dropped against US dollar in Iraqi markets
2024-02-01 15:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US dollar climbed against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that with the closure of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, the dollar rose to 152,250 Iraqi dinars against $100—450 dinars more than the opening rate.
In the exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling price reached 153,250 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars, while the purchase price settled at 151,250.
In Erbil, the selling price reached 151,900, and the purchase price was 151,800 dinars.