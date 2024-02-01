Iraqi dinar dropped against US dollar in Iraqi markets

2024-02-01 15:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US dollar climbed against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that with the closure of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, the dollar rose to 152,250 Iraqi dinars against $100—450 dinars more than the opening rate.

In the exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling price reached 153,250 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars, while the purchase price settled at 151,250.