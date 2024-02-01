U.S. and Iraq Partner for Food Security and Trade

2024-02-01 16:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad announced the delivery of over 200,000 tons of rice to Iraqi families in 2023.

In a post on Facebook, the Embassy said it "helped to connect 140 Iraqi entrepreneurs with prestigious U.S. trade shows in industries such as baking, broadcasting, and concrete, enabling invaluable opportunities for growth."