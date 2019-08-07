Home › Iraq News › U.S., Turkish officials reportedly agree on safe zone in Syrian Kurdistan: state media

U.S., Turkish officials reportedly agree on safe zone in Syrian Kurdistan: state media

2019/08/07 | 18:00



ISTANBUL,— U.S. and Turkish military officials reportedly have agreed that the safe-zone in Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) in northern Syria will be a “peace corridor” for displaced Syrians longing to return home, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said Wednesday, state-run Anadolu agency reported.



The officials finalized key points of the safe-zone at a meeting in Ankara, the ministry said in a statement.



According to Andolu the 30- to 40-kilometers (18- to 25-miles) wide safe-zone will be controlled by Turkey in coordination with the U.S.























The Syrian Kurdish YPG forces inside the safe-zone will be cleared, the ministry added.



Also, all tunnels, positions and fortifications built by the YPG inside the safe-zone will be destroyed.



“During the talks, the immediate implementation of measures to address Turkey’s security concern was discussed in detail,” the ministry said.



“In that respect, as the first step in the establishment of a safe-zone, it was planned that a Joint Operations Center in Turkey will be established soon for coordination and control with the U.S.,” the ministry added.



Across the frontier, the Kurds initially rejected any Turkish presence in a buffer zone inside Syria, demanding international monitors instead.



But on Monday, a top political official in the Kurdish region said they were prepared to be flexible. Aldar Khalil told AFP they had agreed to a buffer zone of around five kilometres wide, but Turkey rejected the proposal. “It wants to control the area all on its own,” he said.



Syrian Kurdish forces have played a key role in the US-backed fight against the Islamic State group.



The Kurdish YPG forces expelled the Islamic State group from its last patch of territory in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz in March 2019.



Washington has for years supported the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria, as part of an international anti-jihadist coalition dominated by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG). But U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly announced the pullout from Syria.



The Kurdish PYD and its powerful military wing YPG/YPJ, considered the most effective fighting force against IS in Syria and U.S. has provided them with arms. The YPG, which is the backbone of the SDF forces, has seized swathes of Syria from Islamic State.



Turkey’s president warned Tuesday that his troops could attack Syrian Kurdistan “very soon”.



Despite Kurdish fears, on Monday the Pentagon insisted any unilateral offensive by Turkey would be “unacceptable“.



Turkey fears the creation of a Kurdish autonomous region or Kurdish state in Syrian Kurdistan could encourage separatism amongst its own Kurds, according to analysts.



Turkey has launched two previous offenses into Syria against the Kurdish YPG, in 2016 and 2018 respectively.



In 2016, the Turkish troops entered northern Syria in an area some 100 km east of Afrin to stop the Kurdish YPG forces from extending areas under their control and connecting Syrian Kurdistan’s Kobani and Hasaka in the east with Afrin canton in the west.



In January 2018, Turkish military forces backed pro-Ankara Syrian mercenary fighters to clear the YPG from its northwestern enclave of Afrin. In March 2018, the operation was completed with the capture of the Kurdish city of Afrin.



The flags of Turkey and Syrian rebel groups were raised in the Kurdish Afrin city and a statue of Kurdish hero Kawa, a symbol of resistance against oppressors, was torn down.



Residents of the Kurdish city and Human right groups accuse Turkey and pro-Ankara fighters of kidnappings for ransom, armed robberies and torture.



(With file from aa.com.tr)



